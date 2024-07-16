Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets reduced its position in Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Free Report) by 48.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 333,827 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 307,892 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Infinera were worth $2,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFN. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Infinera in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in Infinera during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Infinera in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Infinera in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, RPO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infinera during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. 97.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on INFN. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Infinera in a report on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Infinera from $5.40 to $6.65 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Infinera in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Infinera in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Infinera in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.55.

Shares of Infinera stock opened at $6.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 1.64. Infinera Co. has a 1-year low of $2.82 and a 1-year high of $6.62.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). Infinera had a negative net margin of 5.11% and a negative return on equity of 27.68%. The company had revenue of $306.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.73 million. Analysts predict that Infinera Co. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

