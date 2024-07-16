GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 35,758 Shares of Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV)

GSA Capital Partners LLP reduced its position in shares of Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV – Free Report) by 47.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,758 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Weave Communications were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WEAV. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Weave Communications by 153.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares during the period. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weave Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Weave Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Weave Communications by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Weave Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Weave Communications Trading Up 7.4 %

Shares of NYSE:WEAV opened at $9.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. Weave Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.67 and a 12-month high of $13.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.72.

About Weave Communications

Weave Communications ( NYSE:WEAV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $47.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.89 million. Weave Communications had a negative return on equity of 31.74% and a negative net margin of 17.06%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Weave Communications, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer experience and payments software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized healthcare businesses to maximize the value of their patient interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

