Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,733 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $1,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 3,933.3% in the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO James Woys sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.15, for a total value of $3,451,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 53,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,504,526.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO James Woys sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.15, for a total value of $3,451,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 53,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,504,526.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.27, for a total value of $85,817.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,816,710.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MOH. Bank of America lowered Molina Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $439.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Baird R W upgraded Molina Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Molina Healthcare from $420.00 to $395.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $405.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Molina Healthcare from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $403.20.

Molina Healthcare Price Performance

MOH stock opened at $283.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $283.53 and a 52-week high of $423.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $315.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $357.62. The company has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.58.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $5.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $0.27. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 2.99%. The company had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.81 EPS. Molina Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

