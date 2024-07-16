25,808 Shares in Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT) Bought by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 25,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.07% of Tiptree at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TIPT. Breach Inlet Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tiptree in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,894,000. Cove Street Capital LLC raised its holdings in Tiptree by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 395,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,501,000 after acquiring an additional 41,277 shares in the last quarter. NFC Investments LLC acquired a new position in Tiptree in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Tiptree in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tiptree by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 62,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 6,898 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Tiptree from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tiptree

In related news, CEO Jonathan Ilany bought 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.50 per share, for a total transaction of $27,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 192,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,360,367.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 31.78% of the company’s stock.

Tiptree Price Performance

Shares of Tiptree stock opened at $17.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.30. Tiptree Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.30 and a fifty-two week high of $20.80. The firm has a market cap of $649.53 million, a P/E ratio of 30.98 and a beta of 1.30.

Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $498.22 million for the quarter. Tiptree had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 12.49%.

Tiptree Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. Tiptree’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

Tiptree Company Profile

Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance products and related services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Mortgage. The company offers niche; commercial lines insurance products, including professional liability, general liability, contractual liability protection, property and other short-tail, and alternative risks insurance products; and personal lines insurance products, such as credit protection surrounding loan payments.

