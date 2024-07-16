GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $452,000 in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 58,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.08% of Travere Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TVTX. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 1,656.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,849 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 968.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 5,121 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 353.3% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 6,773 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $175,000.
Travere Therapeutics Stock Performance
Travere Therapeutics stock opened at $9.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.45 and a 200 day moving average of $7.70. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $5.12 and a one year high of $17.57.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TVTX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.58.
Travere Therapeutics Profile
Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and delivers therapies to people living with rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Its products include FILSPARI (sparsentan), a once-daily, oral medication designed to target two critical pathways in the disease progression of IgA Nephropathy (endothelin 1 and angiotensin-II); and Thiola and Thiola EC (tiopronin tablets) for the treatment of cystinuria, a rare genetic cystine transport disorder that causes high cystine levels in the urine and the formation of recurring kidney stones.
