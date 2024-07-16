GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 23,977 Shares of ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lowered its stake in shares of ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Free Report) by 22.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 81,379 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 23,977 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in ADTRAN were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in ADTRAN in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 20,809.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 6,867 shares during the period. RPO LLC bought a new stake in shares of ADTRAN in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in ADTRAN by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,041 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in ADTRAN during the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADTN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Northland Securities raised ADTRAN from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Northland Capmk raised shares of ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of ADTRAN in a research report on Monday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ADTRAN has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.67.

Shares of NASDAQ ADTN opened at $5.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $466.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.29 and its 200-day moving average is $5.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.34 and a 1-year high of $10.60.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $226.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.00 million. ADTRAN had a negative return on equity of 18.98% and a negative net margin of 51.42%. Equities research analysts predict that ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides networking and communications platforms, software, systems, and services in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support. It offers residential gateways; ethernet passive optical network ONUs; gigabit passive optical network/XGS-PON ONTs; traditional SSE, routers, and switches; edge cloud; carrier ethernet network interface devices; Optical Line Terminals; Packet Aggregation, Copper Access, and Oscilloquartz; optical transport and engine solutions; infrastructure monitoring solution; and training, professional, software, and managed services.

