Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Shares Purchased by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Free Report) by 41.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 385,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 112,852 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. were worth $2,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,302 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,757 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 9,540 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,190 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,725 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE TKC opened at $8.08 on Tuesday. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $8.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $996.26 million during the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 11.51%. On average, research analysts expect that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.169 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This is an increase from Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s previous annual dividend of $0.10. This represents a yield of 2.38%.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Company Profile

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, and the Netherlands. It operates through Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and Techfin segments. It offers work contact services, such as mobile communications, fixed business internet and business phone, and customer loyalty and programs; digital business services comprising uninterrupted access, cyber security, data center, Internet of Things, big data, e-transformation, technologies, and managed services, and cloud solutions.

