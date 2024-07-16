GSA Capital Partners LLP Trims Stock Position in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

GSA Capital Partners LLP trimmed its stake in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) by 32.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,321 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,485 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TMHC. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 89.4% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 38,103 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after buying an additional 17,986 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,404,759 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $485,957,000 after purchasing an additional 217,222 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 56,001 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 3,727 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,681 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 108,431 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,823,000 after buying an additional 25,250 shares during the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TMHC shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays cut their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taylor Morrison Home currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.80.

Shares of TMHC stock opened at $61.45 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 6.16 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 1-year low of $37.23 and a 1-year high of $62.64.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 10.30%. Taylor Morrison Home’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total value of $6,170,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,211 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,318.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

