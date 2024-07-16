Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Holdings Boosted by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 54.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,962 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. FCF Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.9% during the first quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 21,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 113,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,630,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 165,881 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,748,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 102,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,793,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HALO shares. Piper Sandler cut Halozyme Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, June 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.25.

Halozyme Therapeutics Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:HALO opened at $52.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.27. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.83 and a fifty-two week high of $54.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.44, a current ratio of 6.64 and a quick ratio of 5.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.58.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.07. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 36.94% and a return on equity of 225.71%. The firm had revenue of $195.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.72 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Halozyme Therapeutics

In other news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.49, for a total transaction of $384,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 168,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,473,094.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $1,858,100 over the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.