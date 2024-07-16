GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes Position in Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBK)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBK – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 14,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp in the third quarter worth $45,900,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,498,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,935,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its position in Origin Bancorp by 6.1% during the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 333,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,410,000 after purchasing an additional 19,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Origin Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,814,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.68% of the company’s stock.
Origin Bancorp Stock Up 2.8 %
OBK opened at $34.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Origin Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.68 and a fifty-two week high of $36.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.32 and a 200-day moving average of $30.99.
Origin Bancorp Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Origin Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 22.64%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Origin Bancorp in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.33.
Origin Bancorp Company Profile
Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, and retail clients in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, and residential mortgage loans.
