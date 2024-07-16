GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires 46,680 Shares of Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI)

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI – Free Report) by 138.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,490 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,680 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.81% of Pioneer Power Solutions worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Power Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Spectrum Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $774,000. 10.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Power Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Pioneer Power Solutions from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Pioneer Power Solutions Stock Performance

Pioneer Power Solutions stock opened at $4.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $48.46 million, a PE ratio of 27.11 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.66. Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $3.35 and a one year high of $8.98.

Pioneer Power Solutions Company Profile

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, design, manufacture, integrate, refurbish, distribute, sell, and service electric power systems, distributed energy resources, power generation equipment, and mobile EV charging solutions. The company operates in two segments, Transmission & Distribution Solutions and Critical Power Solutions.

