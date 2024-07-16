BNP Paribas Financial Markets Acquires 54,973 Shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Free Report) by 235.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,973 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 0.08% of First Interstate BancSystem worth $2,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,180,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,303,000 after buying an additional 533,293 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,453,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,219 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,590,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,418,000 after purchasing an additional 620,682 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,970,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,350,000 after purchasing an additional 142,069 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,914,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,878,000 after purchasing an additional 6,436 shares during the period. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FIBK stock opened at $29.94 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.06. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a one year low of $20.81 and a one year high of $32.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

First Interstate BancSystem ( NASDAQ:FIBK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $242.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.80 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 17.76% and a return on equity of 8.51%. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.90%.

In other First Interstate BancSystem news, Director Jonathan R. Scott sold 29,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total value of $746,029.71. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,021,663 shares in the company, valued at $25,837,857.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Julie A. Scott sold 209,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total value of $5,306,625.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 879,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,251,887.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan R. Scott sold 29,499 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total value of $746,029.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,021,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,837,857.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FIBK. Barclays increased their price objective on First Interstate BancSystem from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a report on Monday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.40.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

