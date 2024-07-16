Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) PT Lowered to $30.00

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Mosaic from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Mosaic from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Mosaic from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Mosaic from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a sector outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Mosaic from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.60.

Mosaic stock opened at $28.85 on Monday. Mosaic has a fifty-two week low of $26.54 and a fifty-two week high of $42.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.78. The company has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.41.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01). Mosaic had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Mosaic will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Mosaic by 5.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,357,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,277,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893,797 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 1,815.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,682,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $346,743,000 after buying an additional 10,124,427 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,969,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $141,829,000 after buying an additional 189,706 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,824,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $136,641,000 after buying an additional 186,337 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the fourth quarter worth about $107,893,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

