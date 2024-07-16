Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) Insider Kate Dehoff Sells 5,815 Shares of Stock

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) insider Kate Dehoff sold 5,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total value of $39,309.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 199,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,348,031.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Kate Dehoff also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, July 11th, Kate Dehoff sold 12,500 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total value of $68,750.00.
Joby Aviation Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:JOBY opened at $6.96 on Tuesday. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $10.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.11 and a 200-day moving average of $5.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of -9.16 and a beta of 2.00.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on JOBY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Joby Aviation from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Monday.
View Our Latest Report on JOBY
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Joby Aviation
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation in the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation in the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.54% of the company’s stock.
About Joby Aviation
Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Joby Aviation
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Automaker’s Bold Move to an EV Future: Is It Time to Buy Stock?
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Massive Breakout: This ETF Signals Big Gains for Small-Cap Stocks
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Major Gaming Stock to Watch: Why It’s a Safe Bet Now
Receive News & Ratings for Joby Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joby Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.