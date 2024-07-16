Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) Insider Kate Dehoff Sells 5,815 Shares of Stock

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) insider Kate Dehoff sold 5,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total value of $39,309.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 199,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,348,031.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Kate Dehoff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 11th, Kate Dehoff sold 12,500 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total value of $68,750.00.

Joby Aviation Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:JOBY opened at $6.96 on Tuesday. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $10.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.11 and a 200-day moving average of $5.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of -9.16 and a beta of 2.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Joby Aviation ( NYSE:JOBY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. Joby Aviation’s revenue was down 97.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on JOBY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Joby Aviation from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Monday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Joby Aviation

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation in the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation in the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.54% of the company’s stock.

About Joby Aviation

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

