Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) Receives Market Perform Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Bally’s from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Bally’s from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bally’s currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.50.

Bally’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BALY opened at $13.57 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14. Bally’s has a 12 month low of $7.28 and a 12 month high of $16.96. The company has a market capitalization of $549.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.18 and its 200 day moving average is $12.23.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($3.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($2.48). Bally’s had a negative return on equity of 36.63% and a negative net margin of 21.26%. The business had revenue of $618.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.74) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Bally’s will post -7.53 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bally’s

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bally’s by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,744,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,875,000 after buying an additional 93,681 shares during the period. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd increased its holdings in Bally’s by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,910,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Napatree Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bally’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,684,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Bally’s by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 177,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after buying an additional 24,466 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in Bally’s by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 169,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,365,000 after buying an additional 42,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

About Bally’s

Bally's Corporation operates as a casino-entertainment company. It owns and manages casinos across 10 states, a golf course in New York, a horse racetrack in Colorado, and has access to OSB licenses in 18 states. It also owns Bally's Interactive International, an online gaming operator; Bally Bet, a sports betting platform; and Bally Casino, an iCasino platform.

