Evercore ISI Boosts KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Price Target to $89.00

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Evercore ISI from $86.00 to $89.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Zelman & Associates reiterated an underperform rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of KB Home in a research note on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group lifted their price target on KB Home from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com downgraded KB Home from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on KB Home from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on KB Home from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $71.88.

Get KB Home alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on KBH

KB Home Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KBH opened at $76.61 on Monday. KB Home has a 1 year low of $42.11 and a 1 year high of $78.19. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.16.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 18th. The construction company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 9.43%. As a group, research analysts predict that KB Home will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

KB Home Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. This is an increase from KB Home’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. KB Home’s payout ratio is currently 13.23%.

Insider Transactions at KB Home

In other news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 3,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total transaction of $275,858.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,217 shares in the company, valued at $3,398,334.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 3,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total transaction of $275,858.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,398,334.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Albert Z. Praw sold 22,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total value of $1,553,637.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,500,746.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KB Home

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of KB Home by 433.0% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KB Home in the first quarter valued at $41,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of KB Home in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of KB Home in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of KB Home in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

KB Home Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.