Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) Insider Scott Moomaw Sells 1,528 Shares

Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) insider Scott Moomaw sold 1,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $19,145.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,900,575.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Liquidia Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ LQDA opened at $12.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $950.54 million, a PE ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 0.32. Liquidia Co. has a 12 month low of $5.71 and a 12 month high of $16.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.73 and a 200-day moving average of $13.45.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $2.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 million. Liquidia had a negative net margin of 674.42% and a negative return on equity of 177.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Liquidia Co. will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liquidia

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LQDA. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liquidia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in Liquidia during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Liquidia by 610.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 7,731 shares during the last quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. acquired a new stake in Liquidia during the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in Liquidia during the 4th quarter valued at $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LQDA shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.60.

About Liquidia

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its lead product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD).

Featured Stories

