Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Given Overweight Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Joby Aviation from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

Get Joby Aviation alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Joby Aviation

Joby Aviation Stock Performance

JOBY stock opened at $6.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.16 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.36. Joby Aviation has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $10.68.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.05 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 97.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Joby Aviation will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Joby Aviation

In other Joby Aviation news, insider Kate Dehoff sold 12,500 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total value of $68,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 189,163 shares in the company, valued at $1,040,396.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Joby Aviation news, insider Kate Dehoff sold 12,500 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total value of $68,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 189,163 shares in the company, valued at $1,040,396.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Field sold 5,642 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total transaction of $29,281.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 294,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,527,095.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 353,897 shares of company stock worth $1,750,036 over the last ninety days. 32.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Joby Aviation

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 346.4% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 336,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after buying an additional 260,780 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 21.1% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 88,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 15,504 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 32.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 20,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 5,025 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 5.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 193,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 10,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation in the first quarter worth $15,357,000. 45.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Joby Aviation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Joby Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joby Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.