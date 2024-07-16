CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Shares Acquired by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,304 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,961 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned approximately 0.09% of CarGurus worth $2,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARG. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in CarGurus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in CarGurus in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 87.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares during the last quarter. Scharf Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of CarGurus by 54,837.5% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 8,774 shares in the last quarter. 86.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CARG opened at $26.18 on Tuesday. CarGurus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.70 and a 52 week high of $26.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.61. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.50, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.57.

CarGurus ( NASDAQ:CARG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. CarGurus had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 4.04%. The business had revenue of $215.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.29 million. Analysts expect that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Samuel Zales sold 17,668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total value of $436,929.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 548,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,572,936.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Samuel Zales sold 17,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total value of $436,929.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 548,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,572,936.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Javier Esquivel Zamora sold 6,680 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $167,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 102,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,553,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,326 shares of company stock worth $1,453,022. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CARG shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CarGurus from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of CarGurus from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on CarGurus from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.55.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale. The company provides an online automotive marketplace where customers can search for new and used car listings from its dealers and sell their car to dealers and other consumers; and paid listings subscriptions for enhanced access to its marketplace that connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers.

