GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 18,137 Shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lessened its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Free Report) by 50.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,137 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 183.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 76.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 85.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.66% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John S. Moody sold 7,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total value of $177,568.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,812.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director John S. Moody sold 7,230 shares of Four Corners Property Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total value of $177,568.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,500,812.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William H. Lenehan bought 6,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.05 per share, for a total transaction of $149,831.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 620,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,920,475.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JMP Securities started coverage on Four Corners Property Trust in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.33.

Four Corners Property Trust Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:FCPT opened at $26.00 on Tuesday. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.51 and a 52 week high of $27.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.58 and its 200-day moving average is $24.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 1.08.

Four Corners Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.345 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.97%.

Four Corners Property Trust Profile

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of restaurant and retail properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

