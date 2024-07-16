GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys Shares of 3,707 iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IUSG. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 367.6% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IUSG opened at $132.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.45. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $90.71 and a 52-week high of $133.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.67 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.06.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.1445 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.