GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys Shares of 3,707 iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IUSG. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 367.6% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ:IUSG opened at $132.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.45. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $90.71 and a 52-week high of $133.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.67 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.06.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Announces Dividend
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Profile
The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.
