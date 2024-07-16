GSA Capital Partners LLP Boosts Stock Position in Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP)

GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Viant Technology were worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Viant Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Viant Technology in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Viant Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.83.

Viant Technology Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of DSP opened at $10.88 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.10. The company has a market cap of $690.77 million, a P/E ratio of -90.67 and a beta of 0.74. Viant Technology Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.36 and a twelve month high of $11.63.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.07). Viant Technology had a negative return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. The firm had revenue of $34.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.10 million. Analysts predict that Viant Technology Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Viant Technology

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising technology company. It provides Household ID, a people-based innovation that combines digital and personal identifiers into a normalized household profile; AI Bid Optimizer, solution that uses AI to analyze historical bid opportunities to predict the lowest media cost for desired advertisement; and Viant Data Platform, which offers marketers control over their own data with actionable insights into their marketing initiatives within a single platform.

