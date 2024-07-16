GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes $439,000 Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 15,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Pfizer by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 483,367 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,413,000 after buying an additional 10,729 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 27.6% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 276,328 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,668,000 after acquiring an additional 59,742 shares in the last quarter. Diversified LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 2.6% in the first quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 24,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 33.7% in the first quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 16,568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer stock opened at $29.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.27 and its 200-day moving average is $27.71. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.20 and a fifty-two week high of $37.80.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.64% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The firm had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,799.53%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Argus lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

