GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 6,611 Shares of TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS)

GSA Capital Partners LLP cut its stake in TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS – Free Report) by 29.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,611 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in TriMas were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in TriMas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in TriMas by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 15,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TriMas by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 15,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in TriMas in the fourth quarter valued at about $396,000. Finally, Sendero Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in TriMas by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. 99.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of TriMas in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Shares of TriMas stock opened at $25.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70 and a beta of 0.67. TriMas Co. has a 1-year low of $22.59 and a 1-year high of $28.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.60.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $227.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.60 million. TriMas had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 4.48%. TriMas’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TriMas Co. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. TriMas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.49%.

In other TriMas news, Director Herbert K. Parker acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.34 per share, for a total transaction of $39,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $870,721.38. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Herbert K. Parker bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.27 per share, with a total value of $157,620.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 51,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,343,894.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Herbert K. Parker purchased 1,500 shares of TriMas stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.34 per share, for a total transaction of $39,510.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 33,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $870,721.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 14,681 shares of company stock worth $387,053. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

TriMas Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products segments. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; and consumable vascular delivery and diagnostic test components under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Intertech, Omega, and Rapak brands.

