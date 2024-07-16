GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires Shares of 8,004 Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 8,004 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,632,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Globus Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $2,103,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Globus Medical by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 34,380 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after buying an additional 15,552 shares during the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA lifted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 222,188 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $11,918,000 after buying an additional 48,047 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,007,812 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $53,706,000 after buying an additional 60,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Globus Medical

In other Globus Medical news, Director Leslie V. Norwalk sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,149,330. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Leslie V. Norwalk sold 1,000 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,149,330. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dan Lemaitre sold 63,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $4,089,813.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,300 shares of company stock valued at $5,459,813. Corporate insiders own 18.54% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE:GMED opened at $72.04 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.81. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.38 and a 52 week high of $72.10. The stock has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of 112.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.15.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical device company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.17. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $606.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 119.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on GMED. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Globus Medical from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Globus Medical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Globus Medical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.50.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

