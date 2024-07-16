Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) Stock Holdings Raised by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV – Free Report) by 151.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 225,176 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,462 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.51% of Brightcove worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Brightcove by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 107,074 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 22,466 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Brightcove in the first quarter worth $33,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in Brightcove by 87.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 75,610 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 35,360 shares during the last quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM acquired a new stake in shares of Brightcove during the fourth quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Keel Point LLC bought a new position in shares of Brightcove in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 80.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brightcove from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ BCOV opened at $2.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.67 million, a PE ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 0.74. Brightcove Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.55 and a 1-year high of $4.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.11.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $50.48 million for the quarter. Brightcove had a negative net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 7.87%. Equities research analysts expect that Brightcove Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based streaming services the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Japan, India, and the Middle East. It offers Video Cloud, an online video streaming platform that enables its customers to publish, deliver, and distribute high-quality video to internet-connected devices. The company's solutions and products comprise Brightcove Marketing Studio, a video streaming solution; Brightcove Communications Studio for marketers and corporate communications professionals; Brightcove Media Studio, a solution for over-the-top (OTT) video services, media publishers, and leading broadcasters to monetize their media, live stream at scale, and nurture their audience lifecycle; Brightcove Audience Insights, a customer data platform for video streaming businesses; Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service; and Brightcove Beacon, a platform that enables its customers to launch premium OTT video streaming experiences, as well as Brightcove Marketplace.

