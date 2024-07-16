GSA Capital Partners LLP Lowers Holdings in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

GSA Capital Partners LLP reduced its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Free Report) by 76.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,380 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 42,426 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Financial Bankshares Inc purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at $553,577,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,465,552 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $438,306,000 after purchasing an additional 120,252 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,365,643 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,685,000 after purchasing an additional 49,701 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,568,765 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,534,000 after purchasing an additional 46,164 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,435,000. 69.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get First Financial Bankshares alerts:

First Financial Bankshares Stock Up 4.2 %

FFIN stock opened at $32.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.80. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.84 and a 52 week high of $33.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.62 and a 200 day moving average of $30.26.

First Financial Bankshares Dividend Announcement

First Financial Bankshares ( NASDAQ:FFIN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $129.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.72 million. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 30.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Financial Bankshares

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Johnny Trotter acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.79 per share, for a total transaction of $27,790.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 943,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,216,280.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Sally Pope Davis bought 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.75 per share, with a total value of $51,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,800 shares in the company, valued at $51,750. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Johnny Trotter purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.79 per share, with a total value of $27,790.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 943,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,216,280.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 6,743 shares of company stock worth $199,526. Company insiders own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FFIN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on First Financial Bankshares from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Stephens reduced their price target on First Financial Bankshares from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company offers checking, savings and time deposits; automated teller machines, drive-in, and night deposit services; safe deposit facilities, remote deposit capture, internet banking, mobile banking, payroll cards, funds transfer, and performing other customary commercial banking services; securities brokerage services; and trust and wealth management services, including wealth management, estates administration, oil and gas management, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.