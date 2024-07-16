GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes Position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 4th quarter valued at $11,438,000. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Thomson Reuters during the fourth quarter worth about $957,000. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,994,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $730,195,000 after purchasing an additional 445,444 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,954,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 581,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,320,000 after buying an additional 59,388 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TRI shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. CIBC raised their target price on Thomson Reuters from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Thomson Reuters from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. National Bank Financial raised shares of Thomson Reuters from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thomson Reuters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.64.

Thomson Reuters Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:TRI opened at $164.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.78 billion, a PE ratio of 31.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 52-week low of $117.46 and a 52-week high of $176.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $169.09 and a 200 day moving average of $158.88.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 34.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thomson Reuters Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is 40.57%.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Featured Stories

