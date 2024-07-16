Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Shares Acquired by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,206 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Diodes were worth $2,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DIOD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Diodes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,240,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Diodes by 478.5% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 391,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,517,000 after purchasing an additional 323,759 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Diodes by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,009,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,281,000 after purchasing an additional 166,934 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Diodes by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 724,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,328,000 after purchasing an additional 137,676 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Diodes by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,580,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $439,975,000 after purchasing an additional 100,618 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIOD opened at $83.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Diodes Incorporated has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $96.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.24.

Diodes ( NASDAQ:DIOD ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $301.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.47 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 11.36%. The business's quarterly revenue was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Diodes Incorporated will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on DIOD shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Diodes from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Diodes from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.20.

In other news, Director Peter M. Menard sold 630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total transaction of $45,334.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,050 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,878. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Diodes news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 6,000 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.93, for a total value of $443,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,614,494.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter M. Menard sold 630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total value of $45,334.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,878. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,630 shares of company stock worth $2,272,715. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFETs, SiC MOSFETs; data line protection, power line protection, thyristers, USB Type-C protection, and transient voltage suppressors; Schottky, small signal switching, Zener, and SiC diodes; bridges, super barrier, Schottky, Schottky bridge, and fast/ultra-fast rectifiers; and bipolar, avalanche, gate driver, and pre-bias transistors.

