Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Shares Bought by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 130,175 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $2,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Steph & Co. grew its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 470.2% during the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 1,169 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Associated Banc during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Associated Banc by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 183.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on ASB. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Associated Banc from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Associated Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.78.

Associated Banc Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of Associated Banc stock opened at $22.33 on Tuesday. Associated Banc-Corp has a twelve month low of $15.16 and a twelve month high of $22.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.98.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 6.86%. The firm had revenue of $322.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Associated Banc Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is 88.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP John A. Utz sold 2,500 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total transaction of $55,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,238,449.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Associated Banc news, EVP Nicole M. Kitowski sold 5,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total transaction of $106,553.37. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,591.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John A. Utz sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total transaction of $55,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,238,449.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Associated Banc Profile

(Free Report)

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company offers lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending and equipment finance, loan syndications products, residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, auto finance and business loans, and business lines of credit.

