Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN) Shares Sold by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP lessened its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) by 40.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,331 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Ryan Specialty were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 1,283.6% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in Ryan Specialty during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Ryan Specialty during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty in the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. 84.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RYAN shares. Bank of America initiated coverage on Ryan Specialty in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ryan Specialty in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Ryan Specialty in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Ryan Specialty from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Ryan Specialty stock opened at $58.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $41.49 and a one year high of $61.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.62.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $552.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.06 million. Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 45.87%. Ryan Specialty’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. Ryan Specialty’s payout ratio is currently 83.02%.

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

