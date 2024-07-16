Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Increases Stock Position in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,971 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 974 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned about 0.08% of Progyny worth $2,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Progyny by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,270,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,484,000 after buying an additional 112,549 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Progyny by 352,414.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,876,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,485,000 after acquiring an additional 5,874,744 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Progyny by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,596,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,054,000 after purchasing an additional 67,632 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Progyny by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,400,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,437,000 after purchasing an additional 42,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Progyny by 11.8% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,009,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,512,000 after purchasing an additional 106,574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

PGNY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Progyny from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Progyny in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Progyny from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Progyny from $48.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Progyny from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.11.

PGNY opened at $29.03 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.73 and its 200-day moving average is $33.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 47.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.46. Progyny, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.90 and a twelve month high of $44.95.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. Progyny had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 5.53%. The firm had revenue of $278.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Progyny news, President Michael E. Sturmer sold 4,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total transaction of $144,254.25. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 380,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,142,214.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, President Michael E. Sturmer sold 4,515 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total transaction of $144,254.25. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 380,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,142,214.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Cheryl Scott sold 1,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total value of $41,506.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,682.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

