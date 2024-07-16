Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Raises Stake in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,894 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned about 0.09% of Kohl’s worth $2,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Kohl’s by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 133.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Kohl’s Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of Kohl’s stock opened at $21.85 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.27. Kohl’s Co. has a 52-week low of $17.68 and a 52-week high of $29.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.95.

Kohl’s Dividend Announcement

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.28). Kohl’s had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 1.60%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 12th. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is presently 80.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on KSS shares. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Kohl’s from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Kohl’s from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Kohl’s from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.44.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

