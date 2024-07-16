SOPHiA GENETICS SA (NASDAQ:SOPH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

SOPHiA GENETICS SA (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 91,200 shares, a growth of 22.3% from the June 15th total of 74,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 109,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Guggenheim started coverage on SOPHiA GENETICS in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SOPHiA GENETICS

SOPHiA GENETICS Stock Down 1.3 %

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 6,552 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SOPHiA GENETICS during the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in SOPHiA GENETICS in the 4th quarter valued at $584,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SOPHiA GENETICS by 111.4% in the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 178,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 93,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS by 5.0% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 203,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. 31.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SOPH opened at $4.60 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.76 and a 200-day moving average of $4.83. SOPHiA GENETICS has a 52 week low of $2.13 and a 52 week high of $7.37.

SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. SOPHiA GENETICS had a negative return on equity of 47.56% and a negative net margin of 113.71%. The company had revenue of $15.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.80 million. Equities research analysts predict that SOPHiA GENETICS will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SOPHiA GENETICS

SOPHiA GENETICS SA operates as a cloud-native software technology company in the healthcare space. The company offers SOPHiA DDM platform, a cloud-native software platform for analyzing data and generating insights from multimodal data sets and diagnostic modalities. Its SOPHiA DDM platform and related solutions, applications, products, and services are used by hospitals, laboratories, and biopharmaceutical companies through its own sales force as well as distributors and industry collaborators in Switzerland, France, Italy, rest of Europe, North America, the United States, Latin America, and the Asia-pacific.

