Short Interest in Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) Rises By 18.4%

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,480,000 shares, a growth of 18.4% from the June 15th total of 1,250,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 287,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days.

Tactile Systems Technology Stock Performance

Shares of TCMD stock opened at $12.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.35 and a 200 day moving average of $14.05. Tactile Systems Technology has a 52 week low of $9.69 and a 52 week high of $25.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Get Tactile Systems Technology alerts:

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. Tactile Systems Technology had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $61.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.10 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tactile Systems Technology

Institutional Trading of Tactile Systems Technology

In other Tactile Systems Technology news, Director William W. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $35,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,273 shares in the company, valued at $355,338.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director William W. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $35,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,273 shares in the company, valued at $355,338.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Elaine M. Birkemeyer sold 3,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.68, for a total transaction of $41,600.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,515.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 6,356 shares of company stock worth $88,462 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 94.8% in the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 7.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tactile Systems Technology during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 4.3% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 55,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th.

Read Our Latest Report on Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices to treat underserved chronic diseases in the United States. It offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema in the home setting; and Entre Plus System, a portable pneumatic compression device for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tactile Systems Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tactile Systems Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.