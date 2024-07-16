SRM Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRM) Short Interest Up 23.2% in June

SRM Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 107,900 shares, an increase of 23.2% from the June 15th total of 87,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.
SRM Entertainment Stock Performance
SRM stock opened at $1.12 on Tuesday. SRM Entertainment has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $6.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.40.
SRM Entertainment (NASDAQ:SRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.01 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of SRM Entertainment
About SRM Entertainment
SRM Entertainment, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells toys and souvenirs to theme parks. It sells its products through amusement parks, entertainment venues, and theme hotels in the United States, China, Japan, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Jupiter, Florida.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than SRM Entertainment
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Automaker’s Bold Move to an EV Future: Is It Time to Buy Stock?
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Massive Breakout: This ETF Signals Big Gains for Small-Cap Stocks
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Major Gaming Stock to Watch: Why It’s a Safe Bet Now
Receive News & Ratings for SRM Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SRM Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.