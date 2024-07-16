SRM Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRM) Short Interest Up 23.2% in June

SRM Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 107,900 shares, an increase of 23.2% from the June 15th total of 87,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

SRM Entertainment Stock Performance

SRM stock opened at $1.12 on Tuesday. SRM Entertainment has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $6.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.40.

SRM Entertainment (NASDAQ:SRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.01 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of SRM Entertainment

About SRM Entertainment

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SRM Entertainment stock. Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in SRM Entertainment, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SRM Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 83,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000. Total Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.86% of SRM Entertainment as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SRM Entertainment, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells toys and souvenirs to theme parks. It sells its products through amusement parks, entertainment venues, and theme hotels in the United States, China, Japan, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Jupiter, Florida.

