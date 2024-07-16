Short Interest in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) Rises By 21.9%

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,280,000 shares, an increase of 21.9% from the June 15th total of 12,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.
StoneCo Stock Performance
Shares of STNE stock opened at $13.41 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.33. StoneCo has a 12 month low of $9.34 and a 12 month high of $19.46.
StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. StoneCo had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 14.08%. The business had revenue of $623.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.35 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that StoneCo will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of StoneCo
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms recently issued reports on STNE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of StoneCo from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Barclays lowered their price target on StoneCo from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on StoneCo from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, StoneCo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.11.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on StoneCo
About StoneCo
StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than StoneCo
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Automaker’s Bold Move to an EV Future: Is It Time to Buy Stock?
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Massive Breakout: This ETF Signals Big Gains for Small-Cap Stocks
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Major Gaming Stock to Watch: Why It’s a Safe Bet Now
Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.