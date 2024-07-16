Short Interest in TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX) Expands By 18.7%

TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 608,200 shares, an increase of 18.7% from the June 15th total of 512,400 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 353,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

TScan Therapeutics Stock Up 5.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ TCRX opened at $7.10 on Tuesday. TScan Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.93 and a one year high of $9.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.01. The company has a current ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Get TScan Therapeutics alerts:

TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $0.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 million. TScan Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 653.50% and a negative return on equity of 61.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TScan Therapeutics will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TCRX shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of TScan Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 13th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of TScan Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of TScan Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of TScan Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, TScan Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

Get Our Latest Report on TScan Therapeutics

Institutional Trading of TScan Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pale Fire Capital SE increased its holdings in shares of TScan Therapeutics by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 21,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 4,998 shares during the period. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in TScan Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in TScan Therapeutics by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,808,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,357,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc purchased a new stake in shares of TScan Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,166,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of TScan Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $1,685,000. 82.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TScan Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TScan Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell receptor-engineered T cell (TCR-T) therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include TSC-100 and TSC-101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies to eliminate residual disease and prevent relapse after allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TScan Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TScan Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.