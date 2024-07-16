Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK) Short Interest Update

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 209,600 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the June 15th total of 251,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mammoth Energy Services

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TUSK. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Mammoth Energy Services by 55.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,265 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 4,035 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Mammoth Energy Services by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,699 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp grew its position in Mammoth Energy Services by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 21,400 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Mammoth Energy Services by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 73,423 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 5,425 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Mammoth Energy Services by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 723,772 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 17,369 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.67% of the company’s stock.

Mammoth Energy Services Stock Performance

Shares of TUSK stock opened at $3.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.57. Mammoth Energy Services has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $5.75.

About Mammoth Energy Services

Mammoth Energy Services ( NASDAQ:TUSK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $43.19 million during the quarter. Mammoth Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 9.87%.

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an energy services company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Well Completion Services, Infrastructure Services, Natural Sand Proppant Services, and Drilling Services. The company offers pressure pumping and hydraulic fracturing, sand hauling, and water transfer services; and master services agreements.

