Head-To-Head Contrast: InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT) vs. Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY)

InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT – Get Free Report) and Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

InvenTrust Properties has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for InvenTrust Properties and Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InvenTrust Properties 0 0 1 0 3.00 Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

InvenTrust Properties presently has a consensus price target of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 0.08%. Given InvenTrust Properties’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe InvenTrust Properties is more favorable than Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações.

This table compares InvenTrust Properties and Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InvenTrust Properties 2.70% 0.45% 0.28% Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações 15.98% N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares InvenTrust Properties and Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InvenTrust Properties $258.68 million 6.82 $5.27 million $0.10 259.80 Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações $1.25 billion N/A $188.71 million N/A N/A

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações has higher revenue and earnings than InvenTrust Properties.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

61.7% of InvenTrust Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of InvenTrust Properties shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

InvenTrust Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.91 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações pays an annual dividend of $0.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. InvenTrust Properties pays out 910.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Summary

InvenTrust Properties beats Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About InvenTrust Properties

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (the "Company," "IVT," or "InvenTrust") is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component. Management pursues the Company's business strategy by acquiring retail properties in Sun Belt markets, opportunistically disposing of retail properties, maintaining a flexible capital structure, and enhancing environmental, social and governance ("ESG") practices and standards. A trusted, local operator bringing real estate expertise to its tenant relationships, IVT has built a strong reputation with market participants across its portfolio. IVT is committed to leadership in ESG practices and has been a Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark ("GRESB") member since 2013.

About Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações develops, constructs, and sells residential properties in Brazil. It is also involved in the provision of construction management and technical consultancy services related to real estate. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

