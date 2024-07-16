Steel Connect, Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Steel Connect, Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 39,800 shares, a drop of 16.0% from the June 15th total of 47,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Steel Connect Stock Performance

NASDAQ:STCN opened at $12.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $81.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.20. Steel Connect has a fifty-two week low of $7.36 and a fifty-two week high of $13.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.49.

Get Steel Connect alerts:

Steel Connect (NASDAQ:STCN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $43.86 million during the quarter. Steel Connect had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 53.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Steel Connect

In other Steel Connect news, Director Steel Partners Holdings L.P. bought 13,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.66 per share, for a total transaction of $162,167.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,101,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,838,686.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 927,548 shares of company stock valued at $9,596,658. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Steel Connect by 0.6% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 159,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Connect in the 1st quarter valued at $2,991,000. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Steel Connect by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 332,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steel Partners Holdings L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Steel Connect by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. now owns 2,017,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,440,000 after buying an additional 18,261 shares in the last quarter. 47.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Steel Connect

(Get Free Report)

Steel Connect, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides supply chain services in the United States, Mainland China, Netherlands, and internationally. It offers product configuration and packaging, kitting, and assembly of components and parts into finished goods; and value-added processes, such as product testing, radio frequency identification tagging, product or service activation, language settings, personalization and engraving, multi-channel packaging, and packaging design services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Connect Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Connect and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.