Short Interest in TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) Expands By 22.1%

TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 52,000 shares, an increase of 22.1% from the June 15th total of 42,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

TransAct Technologies Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TACT opened at $3.75 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.41. The company has a market cap of $37.46 million, a P/E ratio of 62.50 and a beta of 1.72. TransAct Technologies has a 12-month low of $3.32 and a 12-month high of $9.06.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.20 million. TransAct Technologies had a return on equity of 5.06% and a net margin of 0.94%. Equities research analysts anticipate that TransAct Technologies will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TACT. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TransAct Technologies in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of TransAct Technologies from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransAct Technologies

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in TransAct Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TransAct Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Heron Bay Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of TransAct Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $116,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in TransAct Technologies by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 18,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. boosted its position in TransAct Technologies by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 155,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

TransAct Technologies Company Profile

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. It offers thermal printers and terminals to generate labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents.

