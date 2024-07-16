Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) Short Interest Update

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,340,000 shares, a decrease of 15.9% from the June 15th total of 9,920,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.1 days.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.8 %

SNDX stock opened at $24.38 on Tuesday. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $11.22 and a 1 year high of $25.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.61.

Get Syndax Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.11. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.59) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Syndax Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CFO Keith A. Goldan bought 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.03 per share, for a total transaction of $25,037.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,054,038.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,642,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,968,000 after buying an additional 198,262 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,617,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,523,000 after purchasing an additional 34,632 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 3,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 196.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 19,328 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on SNDX. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Syndax Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.77.

View Our Latest Report on SNDX

About Syndax Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are revumenib, a potent, selective, small molecule inhibitor of the menin-MLL binding interaction for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged, acute leukemias, and solid tumor; and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD) and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.