Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR) Short Interest Update

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 55,100 shares, a growth of 23.3% from the June 15th total of 44,700 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Star Equity Stock Up 2.5 %

Star Equity stock opened at $4.82 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.54. The company has a market cap of $15.28 million, a PE ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.11. Star Equity has a twelve month low of $3.43 and a twelve month high of $6.52.

Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $9.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.50 million. Star Equity had a negative return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 52.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Star Equity will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Star Equity

Star Equity Holdings, Inc engages in the construction business in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Construction, and Investments. It manufactures modular housing units, structural wall panels, permanent wood foundation systems, and other engineered wood products; supplies general contractors with building materials; holds real estate assets; and manages investments.

