Treasure Global Inc. (NASDAQ:TGL) Short Interest Up 23.8% in June

Treasure Global Inc. (NASDAQ:TGL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,700 shares, a growth of 23.8% from the June 15th total of 24,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Treasure Global Trading Down 12.3 %

Shares of TGL opened at $2.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.70. Treasure Global has a 1 year low of $2.11 and a 1 year high of $65.50.

Treasure Global (NASDAQ:TGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($2.32) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.60 million for the quarter. Treasure Global had a negative return on equity of 573.71% and a negative net margin of 22.04%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.19) EPS.

Treasure Global Company Profile

Treasure Global Inc offers e-commerce activities through its platform. Its platform provides consumers and merchants instant rebates and affiliate cashback programs, while providing a seamless e-payment solution with rebates in both e-commerce and physical retailers/merchant settings. The company offers ZCITY App, a payment gateway platform.

