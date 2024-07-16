Short Interest in Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH) Grows By 23.7%

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 559,200 shares, an increase of 23.7% from the June 15th total of 451,900 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 93,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days.

Tile Shop Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TTSH opened at $7.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.70 million, a P/E ratio of 34.19 and a beta of 1.43. Tile Shop has a 1 year low of $4.33 and a 1 year high of $7.67.

Tile Shop (NASDAQ:TTSH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tile Shop had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $91.73 million during the quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Tile Shop

In related news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.24 per share, with a total value of $224,440.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,321,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,004,930.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders have purchased a total of 1,007,466 shares of company stock valued at $6,714,950 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTSH. Fund 1 Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tile Shop by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 5,100,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,539,000 after purchasing an additional 620,899 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Tile Shop during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tile Shop by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 344,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 25,300 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Tile Shop by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Tile Shop by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 85,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 12,921 shares during the period. 36.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tile Shop

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. The company offers natural stone products, including marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and man-made products, comprises ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal and luxury vinyl tile.

