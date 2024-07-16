Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI)

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 6,558 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 467% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,156 call options.

Smith & Wesson Brands Trading Up 11.4 %

Shares of SWBI stock opened at $15.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $711.42 million, a P/E ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 1.09. Smith & Wesson Brands has a 12-month low of $10.38 and a 12-month high of $18.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.32.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $159.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.80 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 11.03%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share.

Smith & Wesson Brands Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. This is a boost from Smith & Wesson Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.47%.

Separately, Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Smith & Wesson Brands from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st.

Insider Buying and Selling at Smith & Wesson Brands

In other news, Director Robert L. Scott sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total transaction of $29,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,621.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWBI. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 1,255.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,813 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 1,653.0% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 8,728 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, Keynote Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $199,000. 59.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Smith & Wesson Brands Company Profile

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers handguns, including revolvers and pistols; long guns, such as modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, and Gemtech brands.

Featured Articles

