Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,370,000 shares, a growth of 22.1% from the June 15th total of 2,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 851,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taboola.com

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Taboola.com in the first quarter valued at $61,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Taboola.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Taboola.com by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 28,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taboola.com in the first quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Taboola.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,000. 42.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on TBLA shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Taboola.com in a research note on Monday, May 6th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.25 price objective on shares of Taboola.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Taboola.com from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.59.

Taboola.com Stock Performance

Shares of TBLA opened at $3.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Taboola.com has a 52-week low of $3.16 and a 52-week high of $5.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.17. The company has a market capitalization of $956.50 million, a PE ratio of -14.30 and a beta of 1.29.

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Taboola.com had a negative net margin of 5.04% and a negative return on equity of 2.64%. The company had revenue of $414.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.73 million. Equities research analysts predict that Taboola.com will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Taboola.com

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

