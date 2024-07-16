Cerillion (LON:CER) Sets New 1-Year High at $1,750.00

Cerillion Plc (LON:CER – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,750 ($22.69) and last traded at GBX 1,725 ($22.37), with a volume of 23352 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,710 ($22.18).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,675 ($21.72) price objective on shares of Cerillion in a report on Monday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,690 ($21.92) price target on shares of Cerillion in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

The stock has a market cap of £512.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,593.75 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,578.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,552.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.75.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a GBX 4 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. Cerillion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,500.00%.

Cerillion Plc provides software for billing, charging, and customer relationship management (CRM) to the telecommunications sector in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Software, Services, and Third-Party. The company offers Cerillion Unify, a pre-packaged SaaS solution for quad-play CSPs; Cerillion Enterprise, a BSS/OSS solution for B2B telcos; Cerillion Engage, a streamlined BSS/OSS solution for digital brands; Cerillion Skyline, SaaS solution for subscription businesses; and Cerillion Metro BSS/OSS solution for smart cities.

