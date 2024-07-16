Red Rock Resources (LON:RRR) Trading Up 25%

Red Rock Resources Plc (LON:RRR – Get Free Report) shot up 25% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.07 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.06 ($0.00). 144,365,891 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 174% from the average session volume of 52,607,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.05 ($0.00).

Red Rock Resources Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.07 million, a PE ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.45.

Red Rock Resources Company Profile

Red Rock Resources Plc engages in the production and exploration of natural resources assets in the South Africa, Kenya, Democratic Republic of Congo, Australia, and internationally. The company explores for manganese, iron ore, uranium, gold, copper, cobalt, lithium, and nickel, as well as oil and gas properties.

